"Nurses have been the backbone for decades..." State legislators propose new bill focused on nursing education

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI)- State legislators are proposing a new bill about nursing education that could solve the healthcare worker shortage.
In Indiana, there are thousands of open positions in the healthcare field that need to be filled. Many healthcare workers have felt the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to them seeking other healthcare work or leaving the field entirely.
A shortage of healthcare workers is a problem for one Vigo County hospital. At a Vigo County Health Department meeting Wednesday, James McKenna, a board of health member and Union Hospital employee, spoke about the crisis at Union. He said there was a staffing crisis and wants to see the next generation of healthcare workers step up.
"For anybody who has young kids or people trying to think of what they want to do," McKenna said. "We need really good practitioners, nurses, respiratory and we need local people to get into it."
That's where House Bill 1003 wants to step in. This bill proposes changes to the education of nurses across the state. The bill would allow schools to adopt a curriculum around community healthcare needs and raise entrance rates to programs. Schools could also hire more part-time staff and students could engage in more simulation work.
Caroline Mallor, dean of the College of Health and Human Services at Indiana State University, is a supporter of this bill. She especially likes the ability to change curriculum based on community needs.
"We're very familiar with the workforce needs of our communities," she said. "We're very familiar with the resources needs, so I think the ability to tailor our programs to meet the local and statewide needs is really important."
While Mallory believes these changes could encourage more future healthcare workers, she also believes a focus needs to be placed on retaining current nurses.
"I think what we are seeing with Covid is a lack of retention for seasoned nurses," Mallory said. "Quite frankly, that worries me more than getting new graduates into practice."
She said those seasoned nurses are the ones who know how to care for complicated patients and extreme situations.
Still, Mallory believes bills like 1003 raise the public concern about health care providers. She said bills like these continue to show the importance of our healthcare workers, whether or not there is a pandemic.
"Nurses have been the backbone for decades for these systems," she said. "And that continues to be the case."