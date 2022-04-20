NSWC at Crane signs lease agreement with WestGate academy

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday was a historic day for Naval Surface Warfare Center at Crane. For the first time in its existence, the Navy will occupy space off base at WestGate academy. The navy has signed a lease agreement with Purdue research foundation to occupy fourteen thousand square feet. That accounts for almost a quarter of the space in the facility.
The lease is for 15 years. Leaders said that is plenty of time to yield results.
The move is to help coordinate the future of the area. WestGate Technology Park has recently seen a spike in high-tech industries either showing interest or deciding to set up shop. Having an off-base office will allow those high-tech industries to have better communication with the Navy and the Department of Defense.
Folks with the Navy also hope it will spur the best minds coming out of school to look to the base for employment.
"Really just looking to promote interest and bring a lot of capability outside of the fence to the WestGate Academy so that people can understand a little bit more about crane and doing business with us," NSWC Deputy Technical Director Kyle Werner said.