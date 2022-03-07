'Now it's getting a little real' - average Indiana gas prices surpass $4

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is seeing a big impact locally. Gas prices continue to rise -- with no end in sight.
According to Gas Buddy, gas prices have not been this high since the financial crisis of 2008.
The national average price of gas has surpassed a whopping $4 per gallon. Experts warn this is just the beginning.
Soon our nation will set all-time highs -- as we inch closer to a staggering $4.50 per gallon.
According to Gas Buddy, Indiana gas prices have risen 46.7 cents per gallon in the last week.
Local gas station manager, Jessica Cory, tells News 10 the price just keeps going up.
"It changed three times within the week though, we had 20 cents, 20 cents, and then 10 cents."
Cory says she has not heard too many complaints yet, but she has a feeling people will soon start to scramble to fill their tanks. She is one of them!
At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, their competition across the street bumped their $3.99 price up to $4.25.
"I'm going to go in there as soon as I'm done pumping my gas, and I'm going to raise it up to $4.25 because we have to match their prices. Now it's getting a little real. That's almost 80 cents in less than a week."
As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, we lose a major global oil producer because of sanctions.
Cory tells News 10, while prices are rising, people across the globe are losing much, much more.
"Be glad that what them people over there are dealing with, we're not having to deal with because there are people over there that are losing their homes, their lives, their family, everything."
Now, many Americans are wondering when our wallets will experience some relief...the answer is unknown, but experts say we will continue to see these prices rise for quite some time.