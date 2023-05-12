"Now is the time.." Sullivan officials ask residents to apply for federal assistance

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- Sullivan officials want all residents affected by March's tornado to complete an application for federal assistance.
A little over a month later, many Sullivan homes destroyed by the tornado have now been cleared away leaving empty lots.
City of Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said in a press conference Friday that it's been emotional for everyone involved.
"We've given a lot of hugs," he said. "Wiped away a lot of tears."
Lamb said surveyors will be visiting the empty lots in the coming weeks. They will determine where property lines are, so people can start rebuilding.
But, he and other officials are asking affected residents to do one more thing: apply for federal assistance.
"Now is the time," FEMA's Craig Browning said. "If you were affected by these severe storms register for assistance."
Browning said the federal organization has helped 14,000 Hoosiers. The assistance deadline is June 14th. They want to get everyone they can.
Loans are available for businesses, home repairs, or for preparation of future disasters. Browning said to apply even if you don't qualify.
"You may not need the assistance," he said. "But, register. It just helps us understand the magnitude of this event."
Application assistance is available at Sullivan City Hall. Representatives from FEMA and the Small Business Association are there to answer questions. People may also call 1-800-621-3362. On the web, visit www.disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA app.
Mayor Lamb said taking the time to complete this application will only get the people of Sullivan home sooner.
"I know it's frustrating," he said. "I know it's time consuming and you have a lot on your plate. But, at the end of the day, you just want to be home. We get that. We're going to do everything we can to get you back home."