"Nothing could be kinder to working families" Indiana legislation could eliminate the state's income tax

INDIANA (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley legislator would like to drop Indiana's income tax.
House Bill 1521 would get rid of Indiana's income tax and replace it with a higher sales tax.
The possibility of an income tax replacement in Indiana has started some controversy in the statehouse.
Republican Bruce Borders of Jasonville wrote the bill.
He says if people make more money, they may be willing to spend it.
"Typically, people who are making more probably are consuming more, and therefore, may pay more taxes than others," Borders said.
The Indiana Democratic party disagrees.
Party chairman Mike Schmuhl says it would hurt working-class families.
In a written statement to news 10 Schmuhl said, "Rep. Borders's bill is just the tip of the iceberg on the GOP's plans to tax working-class families even more in Indiana. And it's not limited to the Hoosier State. In Washington, D.C., Republicans recently proposed a 30% national sales tax hike that would drive the cost of everyday goods up - from groceries to gas - and hurt Hoosier families. This is nonsense and Indiana Democrats are committed to creating an Indiana where all Hoosiers thrive by expanding Pre-K, lowering healthcare costs, supporting public schools, and standing up for workers."
But Borders says he believes his challengers may not understand the law.
"As far as attacking working families, nothing could be kinder to working families than to quit taxing their wages," Borders said.
The bill has had its first reading, but hasn't had a hearing yet.