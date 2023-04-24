"Not a lot of people talk about it" ISU fraternity raising awareness during sexual assault awareness month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When college students are on campus, they should be worried about when their next assignment is due, but some are more worried about the threat of being sexually assaulted. That's because a vast majority of victims are young people, according to RAINN.
A local college fraternity is stepping up to educate their classmates on this issue and raise money to support survivors of sexual assualt.
On Monday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity from Indiana State took time to drop items like games and clothes off at CODA for those in need. The fraternity's doing this as a part of the sexual assault awareness week that the group's putting on. During the week, the students raised money for sexual assault survivors. During that time, they raised over $600 to donate to CODA.
Charles Lucas, the fraternity president, says their main goal is to educate students.
"Everyone has to know what it is, but not a lot of people talk about it," he said. "That is why we try to talk about it and, really, invite the whole campus to talk about sexual assault."
Melissa Watson is the sexual assault advocate for CODA. Throughout April, Watson has visited college campuses to educate students on sexual assault. She says it is important to go to colleges, because young people are often more at risk and advises anyone impacted to report their situations.
"It just depends on if people are comfortable to report it," she said. "It is okay to speak up...if they don't want to report it, they can always call the shelter and ask for one of our advocates."
Watson says having the fraternity raise awareness can only help those who need it most.
"It is great to see that a fraternity from ISU come together, especially for a month like this... do donations and raise money for awareness."
Lucas added that this is something his fraternity will do long after he graduates next year.
"I mean, all of the docks are in place, everyone knows how to do it," he said. "Our younger guys went through the process of getting it together, so this is something that is going to happen for years upon years."
If you or someone you know is looking for help you can contact CODA at 800-799-7233 or codawabashvalley.org.