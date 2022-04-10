Northside Community Church hops into the Easter Spirit with annual egg hunt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Easter bunny made a visit to one local church on Sunday and brought nearly 5,000 eggs with him!
The Northside Community Church held its annual egg hunt on Sunday.
Hundreds of families came out to hop into the Easter spirit, and enjoy the sunshine!
From babies to 5th graders -- there were enough treats and prizes for everyone to win!
Organizers say the turn-out was back to normal after the last two years of COVID-19 restrictions. They are happy to share the importance of the Easter season with the community!
"We believe that Easter is really the most important day of the year, and we want people to understand the good news of Christ coming back to life again, and how that gives us hope for the future," Pastor Clark Cowden said.
The church will hold an Easter service next Sunday. All are welcome to attend.