Northern Knox County communities set to benefit from $300K investment in improvement projects

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several northern Knox County communities will soon see some improvements.
Around $300,000 are being invested in projects in Edwardsport and Bicknell.
The money comes from TIF revenues through the Knox County Redevelopment Corporation.
Several projects will be made possible through the money, from new rescue equipment for firefighters to upgrading the ball field in Edwardsport.
Knox County Commissioner Kellie Streeter says these projects will be a big investment to small-town communities.
"It's a lot of work, it's a lot of responsibility, but at the same time, we're doing impactful local things in small towns with many other partners, and it feels good," Streeter said.
Streeter says work on most of the projects will begin later this year.