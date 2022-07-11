Northeast school corporation job openings

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - The nationwide teacher shortage has affected you or someone you know in some way. But there are plenty more school position shortages…more than you may realize.
Locally, the Northeast School Corporation is trying to fill many different roles throughout its many schools.
Cafeteria help, permanent and substitute teachers, bus aids and bus drivers are among the many positions needed to be filled.
NE School Corporation Superintendent Mark Baker explained why he believes there are so many open spots in their administration.
"I think partly because of our location," Baker said. "But I think also that with the teacher shortage, there's just not a lot of people, there's not a lot of colleges that are producing candidates."
Baker also touched on the three bus driver roles that still need to be filled and explained that if they are not filled soon, more kids will be on each bus, and other drivers will have to start their routes earlier than usual.
"When you have fewer bus routes, then several things happen," he said. "The number of kids of the busses have to increase...routes get combined together, and the absolute worst-case scenario is that you have to have a staggered start."
If you or someone you know are interested in filling one or more of these open positions, click here to apply.