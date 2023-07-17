Northeast School Corporation begins new police department in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Things are changing at the Northeast school corporation in Sullivan County. This year, students in the area will be able to walk the hallways of school knowing their safety is being put above everything else.
Last spring, the Shelburn police department had school resource officers stationed at all schools in the corporation. But starting this school year the Northeast school corporation has created the NESC police department. As the corporation prepares for the busy year ahead, they are making sure those inside the building are safe.
Tony Seay has a child at North Central high school. He says having the new department will make parents like himself worry less about the child's safety.
"We are in some unfortunate times," he said. "But as a parent, that gives me a real good sense of security when I see, you know, when I see a cop car at the school."
Now that the department has been created, the corporation is looking to fill it. Superintendent Mark Baker says that applications have been submitted, but more are always needed.
"Find people who love kids and want to help kids," he said. "I mean that is what you want to fill your buildings with. As many as you can get. So we will take all comers."
North Central junior and senior high, Northeast East elementary, and Northeast North elementary school all fall in the Northeast school corporation. Matthew Price is the Chief of the new department. He says these positions need filled because the student resource officers will be more than just police.
"There are a lot of children in our community that we would normally not have such positive interactions with," he said. "Now the kids will come to us and they are engaged with us in a positive way where they seek us out."
Seay says that he loves being in a community where the safety of his and other children are put first.
"Again, it just gives you that little extra sense of security," he said. "The kids when they walk in the door they feel protected and they feel safe. They are there to learn. Bottom line is they want to learn and it is hard to do that with a lot of distractions going on."
If you are interested in joining the NESC police department you can visit here.