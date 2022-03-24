North Daviess holds pep rally to send boys basketball off to state finals

ELNORA, Ind. (WTHI) - North Daviess boys basketball is on its way to its first-ever state championship game.
North Daviess has left the building, leaving behind a trophy case that is nearly full. But, they hope to add one more trophy to their collection.
While growing up in Daviess County, coaching for 23 years and being the Superintendent of North Daviess Schools, Jodi Berry says this boy's basketball state championship appearance is one of the best moments she has ever seen.
"Oh, it ranks right up there with the two times that softball went to state on '05 and '14. We're hoping it's third time's a charm and that, you know, we did very well and brought home the red, but we know the boys are going to bring home the blue this time," Berry said.
A Thursday pep rally was the cherry on top as the Odon and Elnora communities came together to send their cougars off to state.
"The community support has just meant so much to the boys all year long," Berry said.
The Cougars are off to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to try and bring home its first state title in school history.
That game will be this Saturday at 10:30 a.m.