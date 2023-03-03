Norfolk Southern CEO sells stock and sets up scholarship fund for East Palestine

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, March
11.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Friday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 17.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Central Indiana

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana through the rest of the day. Rainfall totals
of around 2 inches are currently forecast for the region.
Locally higher amounts are possible. This amount of rain may
cause flooding of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 60 mph. Isolated
higher gusts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A 2 to 4 hour period of intense wind gusts
are anticipated between 4 and 10 pm. Peak gusts at 60 mph will
be possible with locally higher gusts to near 70 mph.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Norfolk Southern CEO sells stock and sets up scholarship fund for East Palestine

Norfolk Southern CEO sells stock and sets up scholarship fund for East Palestine

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw, here in East Palestine, Ohio on February 21, sold $448,000 worth of the company's stock this week and set up a scholarship fund for East Palestine.

 Matt Freed/AP

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw sold $448,000 worth of the company's stock this week, a month after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that is still being cleaned up.

Shaw's stock sale came the same week the company announced Shaw had personally set up a $445,000 scholarship endowment fund for seniors at East Palestine High School that an unspecified number of students will be able to use to attend college or vocational schools.

The stock sale was completed under terms of a pre-arranged plan put in place in May 2022, shortly after he was promoted to CEO. Company insiders often have such plans in place so that they can sell stock and not worry about trades being made with the benefit of insider information, which would be illegal.

In Shaw's plan, he sells 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern shares every three months. He sold 1,000 shares on June 1, a couple of weeks after setting up the plan, and then 2,000 shares on September 1, December 1 and March 1. In total he received $1.7 million for the sales of the stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern are down 9% since the February 3 accident, and the $448,000 he received from the most recent sale was 13% less than the amount he received from his December sale.

Company insiders must report their stock purchases or sales, or the exercise of stock options, to the Securities and Exchange Commission so they are known to other investors.

Norfolk Southern did not respond to request for comments about the stock sale, and whether Shaw plans to reduce or donate more of his salary in the wake of the accident.

While his stock sale is typical for a CEO, it's also an indication of how well paid he is running one of the nation's four major freight railroads.

Norfolk Southern has yet to report his 2022 salary. It will likely do so later this month. Shaw did not become CEO until May 1 of last year, after serving as chief marketing officer through December of 2021, at which time he was promoted to president of the railroad as a transition to the CEO he was to assume five months later.

Shaw's total compensation was $4.3 million in 2021. His predecessor as CEO, James Squires, received $14 million that year, which is more than the $12 million the railroad has said it paid to residents and community groups in East Palestine.

Shaw last year probably got paid less than Squires did in 2021, even though the company reported record profits last year. That's in part because Shaw served only eight months as CEO. Shaw's base salary of $950,000 is less than the $1.1 million Squires received his last full year on the job in 2021, and the $4.7 million target for bonuses and supplemental stock grants is less than the $8.6 million in stock and options that Squires received.

Although the railroad is forecast to continue raking in close-to-record profits, its stock could suffer from the publicity surrounding accident.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

