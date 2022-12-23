NORAD gears up to track Santa on Christmas eve

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, protects our country every day of the year - but on Christmas eve, they have a special mission.
NORAD will be closely monitoring Santa's Christmas eve flight.
You can call on Christmas eve to ask NORAD when Santa will stop on your home's rooftop.
With the Wabash Valley looking like the North Pole from the winter storm, some are worried about Santa's flight.
His helpers at NORAD say they'll help Santa navigate through the bad weather!
"It's an all-weather sled, all-weather sleigh. Though, he does have to avoid some weather, so we help Santa track the weather and go around the weather, Col. Anthony Muir told us.
To track Santa's flight, click here or call 1-877-446-6723 on Christmas eve.