Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Strong and gusty winds resulting in
blowing and drifting snow. Light snow at times.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35
will be common tonight. Wind gusts will peak up to 45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

NORAD gears up to track Santa on Christmas eve

  • Updated
The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, protects our country every day of the year - but on Christmas eve, they have a special mission.

NORAD will be closely monitoring Santa's Christmas eve flight.

You can call on Christmas eve to ask NORAD when Santa will stop on your home's rooftop.

With the Wabash Valley looking like the North Pole from the winter storm, some are worried about Santa's flight.

His helpers at NORAD say they'll help Santa navigate through the bad weather!

"It's an all-weather sled, all-weather sleigh. Though, he does have to avoid some weather, so we help Santa track the weather and go around the weather, Col. Anthony Muir told us.

To track Santa's flight, click here or call 1-877-446-6723 on Christmas eve.

