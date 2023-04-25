Nonprofit helps local farmer get on track with planting season after tornado devastates farm

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On March 31st, an EF3 tornado ripped through the Wabash Valley, destroying several farms in the process.
The storm left several farmers in Crawford County, Illinois, without the proper equipment for spring planting. As local families recover from this natural disaster, the non-profit Farm Rescue is lending an extra hand in Crawford County.
Doug Knoblett is a farmer in Crawford County who is still picking up the pieces after the most recent tornado. To prepare for planting season, he requested help from Farm Rescue.
"Seeing the trees is my big reminder because there just turned into pieces. I went through a spell where it was difficult to come down here in the morning and then see this mess," said Knoblett.
When the storm cleared, Knoblett was overwhelmed. He knew all the damage would cause trouble heading into planting season. That's when a neighbor reached out to Farm Rescue to assist Knoblett during this time.
"One person doesn't have time to figure out how to clean up, how to deal with the insurance adjusters, notify the people you need to talk to. You have all of this going on, then you need to actually be in the field driving a tractor," said Knoblett.
Farm Rescue quickly came to Knoblett's aid. The group got the necessary equipment and rallied volunteers to help plant soybeans. Farm Rescue helps farmers in multiple states, but this is their first time in Illinois.
Marketing Program Manager Dan Erdmann says this extra help gives farmers both time to manage planting and recovery efforts after a natural disaster.
"Farmers and ranchers are very proud people themselves, and it's not always easy to ask or help, so sometimes it takes a little nudge from someone, one that's looking out for them," said Erdmann.
Knoblett is relieved, as he won't have to juggle through this process alone.
"They'll do their best to do things I'd like them done, but they know what to do, so I'm just going to say, here's my field, I trust you, go ahead and plant it," said Knoblett.
If you want to become a volunteer, you can go to Farm Rescue.