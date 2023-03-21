Nonprofit asks for the community's help to make project a reality

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local nonprofit is seeking help from the community to see its project come to life.
CreatINg Places is a program from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The program supports "crowd-granting," which is a form of fundraising. It promises to match money raised by a community if enough is made by a certain deadline.
reTHink, Inc. is taking part in the program in hopes to raise money for a peace garden at its headquarters.
The garden would be open to the public. It would include a fountain, fruit trees, berries, a trail, seating, and more.
To make the park a reality, the community needs to raise $12,500 by April 30, 2023.
"If we are short of that $12,500, we don't get any money, or any match from them [the CreatINg Places program]. So we really have to raise that much money by April 30." Shikha Bhattacharyya, Executive Director of reTHink, Inc. told News 10.
If you're interested in donating, you can do so by clicking here.