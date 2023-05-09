Non-profit works to tackle teacher shortage in Illinois

According to the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents, nearly 80 percent of Illinois schools say they have a teacher shortage problem.
Now, a non-profit is addressing the shortage through its "Golden Apple Accelerators" program.
It puts educated professionals on track to becoming teachers.
College seniors or people with bachelor's degrees can apply for the program.
The latest class of "accelerators" was just inducted.
You can learn more about the program, including how to apply right here.