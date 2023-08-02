Non-profit wants to identify concerns with Wabash Valley job market, asks locals for help

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is doing a study to better understand the state of the local job market -- and it's asking for your help.
The United Way has opened its Job Skills Employee Community Survey. It's open for anyone in the Wabash Valley to take.
The non-profit hopes to use the data to better understand issues and public opinion about the area job market.
With that knowledge, the organization plans to find ways to address concerns in the community.
