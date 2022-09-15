Non-profit set to host fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is setting up for an upcoming fundraiser.
The Wabash Valley Activity Center is hosting its fall yard sale. The center is a non-profit that offers activities for older adults.
As of this year, the organization has served the Wabash Valley for nearly 60 years.
Inflation has made it difficult to pay bills now, but money from this event may be able to help.
It happens Friday and Saturday from 8:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon "on both days".
It's taking place at the Wabash Valley Activity Center at 300 south 5th Street in Terre Haute.