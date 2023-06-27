Non-profit organization helps farmer affected by March tornado with harvest

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - A local farm family received a helping hand harvesting their wheat crop.
Brad Pifer and his family's home in Palestine, Illinois were destroyed during the March 31 tornado.
Pifer is a farmer and lost grain bins and other farm equipment.
Several friends and family members reached out to the nonprofit organization Farm Rescue to help Pifer.
On Tuesday, the organization and many other volunteers showed up to help Pifer harvest this year's wheat crop.
Pifer told News 10 he is very grateful for all of the help and support from Farm Rescue and friends and family in the community.
