Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today and Tomorrow...

All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from
Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are
expected, primarility between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions
of 1 mile possible. Air Quality may also be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.

If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. We expect conditions to improve
beginning on Thursday.

Non-profit organization helps farmer affected by March tornado with harvest

  • Updated
  • 0
Farm Rescue

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - A local farm family received a helping hand harvesting their wheat crop.

Brad Pifer and his family's home in Palestine, Illinois were destroyed during the March 31 tornado.

Pifer is a farmer and lost grain bins and other farm equipment.

Several friends and family members reached out to the nonprofit organization Farm Rescue to help Pifer.

On Tuesday, the organization and many other volunteers showed up to help Pifer harvest this year's wheat crop.

Pifer told News 10 he is very grateful for all of the help and support from Farm Rescue and friends and family in the community.

You can read more about farm rescue by clicking here.

