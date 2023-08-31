Nominations open for McDonald's Outstanding Educator Awards

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local McDonald's restaurants will again celebrate area teachers this fall with the launch of the fourth-annual McDonald's Outstanding Educator Awards.
Nominations will be accepted online through September 15 at www.mcdonaldsofmiki.com/educatorawards
Community members can nominate outstanding teachers in grades K-12 and the award honors educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and go the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education.
Two tiers of prizes will be awarded at random-50 educators will receive a $100 Visa gift card and five educators will receive a $1000 gift card to use toward their classroom.
All winners will receive a Best Teacher Ever coffee mug, Outstanding Educator certificate, and McDonald's food vouchers to "teach it forward" to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.
In addition to funds for their classrooms and a Best Teacher Ever coffee mug, the McDonald's Outstanding Educator Award winners can recognize good behavior and academic success among their students with vouchers for free McDonald's items.
Since launching this award program in 2020, locally-owned McDonald's restaurants have given more than $37,000 in cash and prizes to 185 educators across local communities.