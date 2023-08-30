Nominations for Hamilton Awards now open

Hamilton Center, Inc. is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Hamilton Awards.
Each year, Hamilton Center recognizes community members, local organizations, and HCI staff who have made significant contributions to the cause of mental health and the quality of life for residents living in central and west central Indiana.
Hamilton Center is accepting nominations of an individual, group, business, or industry that has demonstrated qualifications for a Hamilton Award. This year, there is also a Youth category open to those under the age of 21.
Hamilton Center will host the annual Hamilton Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Sycamore Banquet Center at Indiana State University.
Submit nominations for the 2023 Hamilton Awards at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023HamiltonAwards.