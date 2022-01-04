No winners in Powerball drawing as jackpot grows to $575 million

You have permission to edit this article.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Terre Haute, Montezuma, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour and Rivervale.

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston.

Wabash River at Covington and Mount Carmel.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend putting
several rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is
expected to crest near Hutsonville and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 11.2 feet Friday,
January 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A ticket to play the Powerball costs $2.

 Shutterstock

There were no winners in Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated $522 million.

The winning numbers on Monday were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22. The new estimated jackpot jumped to an estimated $575 million for Wednesday, making it the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to the game operator.

It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4, the seventh largest in US lottery history. Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In 2015, Powerball changed the odds of its game to make it more difficult to win the jackpot. That has made huge payouts more common while also convincing people to take their chances on increasingly small pipe dreams.

