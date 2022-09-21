No serious injuries reported in Vigo County I-70 rollover

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No serious injuries were reported following a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.
Indiana State Police first reported the crash around 7:30.
Officials told News 10 a semi driver was headed westbound around the 16 mile-marker.
The driver of the truck believed he had a mechanical issue and pulled into the median. When he did that, he rolled the truck.
Police said there were no serious injuries. Traffic on the interstate was down to one lane while crews cleaned up the scene.