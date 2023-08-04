"No one knows my child like I do..." A look at homeschooling in Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI)- A new survey says Indiana is the top state in the country for homeschooling.
That's according to LegiScan and a U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey. According to the groups, people searching for homeschooling online spiked 64% compared to 2019. It's based on several factors including how accommodating the state's laws are and the high number of homeschool groups in the state.
Sarah Blake is a Vigo County mom who can attest to a lot of this data. She homeschools her six-year-old son Madden. She said she decided to homeschool because she knows her son best.
"No one knows my child better than I do," she said. "I know what he needs, and I can use the state guidelines where I don't know."
Blake said she can understand the appeal of homeschooling in the Hoosier state. She said she has more control over the curriculum. The state doesn't require her child to take standardized tests or report grades to the state. The state even offers some tax breaks and deductions for homeschooling families. She said this makes the experience so much easier for families.
"Not having to jump through hoops for the people who really are excited to teach their kids at home," she said. "It's really beneficial."
That flexibility allows Blake to take the classroom anywhere. News10 caught up with Blake and her son at Hawthorne Park. The two were meeting with their homeschool group for a science lesson.
Blake said being able to make changes to her son's education is really beneficial. She can make changes to fit his needs and learning styles. She said these are experiences a traditional school experience can't offer.
"He doesn't have to just sit in a classroom," she said. "Be expected to just absorb. He can be moving his hands."
If you're interested in homeschooling your child, click here for more information from the state.