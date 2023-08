PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No injuries were reported after a Wednesday semi fire on Interstate 70. It happened around the 32-mile marker in the westbound lanes.

Indiana State Police told News 10 a mechanical issue was to blame for the blaze.

When the driver noticed the fire, they pulled over into the emergency lane.

At that point, the semi, along with the cars it was hauling, went up in flames.