Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

No Frontier Parade for a second year

The Wabash Valley Horsemen's Association has canceled this year's Frontier Day parade in Terre Haute for a second year.

The organization cited decreased horse participation over the last decade and the inability to attract enough volunteers to make the event happened as reasons for the cancellation.

The organization plans to approach the city of Terre Haute about providing assistance to bring the event back.

Anyone interested in coordinating the parade next year should contact the Wabash Valley Horsemen's Association.

