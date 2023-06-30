No Frontier Parade for a second year

The Wabash Valley Horsemen's Association has canceled this year's Frontier Day parade in Terre Haute for a second year.
The organization cited decreased horse participation over the last decade and the inability to attract enough volunteers to make the event happened as reasons for the cancellation.
The organization plans to approach the city of Terre Haute about providing assistance to bring the event back.
Anyone interested in coordinating the parade next year should contact the Wabash Valley Horsemen's Association.