No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's high prices didn't budge in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising last month.
The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected. The PPI data series dates back to 2010.
For the month of January alone, prices rose 1%, adjusted for seasonal swings, dwarfing both the price increase from December and economists' expectations. Forecasts had only been for a 0.5% price increase.
Stripping out food, energy and trade services, which tend to have more volatile price swings, the inflation gauge rose 0.9% in January, the biggest jump since January 2021. Over the 12-month period, core prices rose 6.9%.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
