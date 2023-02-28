Nissan recalling more than 700,000 SUVs that can accidentally shut off while driving

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 09...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 09.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning,
and continue to rise over the weekend, cresting at 21.1 feet
Monday morning. It is forecasted to fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 09.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will crest to 21.1 feet Monday morning. It will then fall
below flood stage Friday, March 10.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2
feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Nissan recalling more than 700,000 SUVs that can accidentally shut off while driving

  • 0
Nissan recalling more than 700,000 SUVs that can accidentally shut off while driving

Some Nissan Rogues, similar to this 2019 model, are being recalled for a problem with the key that could allow them to accidentally shut off while driving.

 Nissan/Nissan

Nissan is recalling more than 700,000 Rogue and Rogue Sport compact SUVs because they can be shut off accidentally while driving.

Some model year 2016 through 2020 Nissan Rogue and 2017 through 2022 Rogue Sports, have jackknife-style keys -- the type in which the metal blade of the key flips out from within a plastic key fob. An internal joint in the key can weaken over time, allowing the key to accidentally fold while in use. If this happens while the key is in the ignition, then the vehicle can be accidentally turned off if the key is touched or bumped.

The recall only involves the base Rogue S and smaller Rogue Sport S models. Nissan hasn't yet worked out a solution to the problem, according to documents the automaker filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Once a solution is available, according to NHTSA, it will be provided by Nissan dealers free of charge.

"Owners with a key that will not remain in the extended 'open' position should contact their local authorized Nissan dealer for diagnosis," the automaker said in a statement.

In the meantime, owners of vehicles involved in the recall are advised not to attach anything to the keys that might pull it down and, also, to insert the key into the ignition in a direction that allows the key to fold fold only upward, not down. Nissan is not aware of any deaths or injuries that have resulted from this issue, a Nissan spokesperson said.

Nissan will begin alerting owners about the recall later in March. Owners with questions about recall can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

