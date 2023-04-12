Newton police search for missing family

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Police are asking for help locating a missing family from Newton, Illinois.
Stephen and Monica Lutz and their two children, Nicholas and Aiden, were reported missing by a family member on February 10.
According to police, Stephen appeared in court via Zoom on January 19 after being charged with domestic battery.
He was released on bond and ordered not to contact the victim or enter the family's home. The home is currently empty, and cell phones have been disconnected.
The family is believed to be in a 2005 blue Ford F-150. It's a four-door King Ranch-style truck with a lariat kit. It has Illinois plates that read 3078512B.
If you have any information, you're being asked to call the Newton Police Department at 618-783-8478.