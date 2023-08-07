Newton man arrested for Jasper County, Illinois murder

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a suspect for a Jasper County murder.
30-year-old Paul Schoonover from Newton was arrested for five counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Battery.
Illinois State Police say the Newton Police Department requested they investigate the murder on June 8, 2023.
The victim, identified by State Police as 59-year-old Terry Eastep of Newton, was found inside a house in Newton with life-threatining injuries. Police say Eastep later died on June 11.
Authorities arrested Schoonover on August 7 after weeks of investigation.
Schoonover is in custody at the Jasper County Jail, awaiting bond hearing.