Newton, Illinois residents enjoy annual Fall Festival

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - People had the chance to experience what local leaders say was the largest parade in years on Saturday at the annual Jasper County Fall Festival.
In addition to the parade, the festival welcomed 14 marching bands to perform. The festival had events all day, ranging from crafts and food booths to entertainment and games.
One event organizer says she hopes the event brings in out-of-towners and shows them just what kind of place Jasper County is.
"Maybe somebody that has not been here will come and meet some new people, see that we are friendly, and be like, hey, this is a community that I like. We've got some houses for sale, we will find them a place to go," said Sarah Diel Kinkade, director of the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce.
Kinkade is now encouraging all local residents to prepare their floats for the Christmas on the Square Festival on December 9th.