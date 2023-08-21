News 10's Heather Good picks up judge's choice award at ReTHink Inc. Replay Runway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10's Heather Good's ensemble at ReTHink, Inc.'s Replay Runway over the weekend was made out of more than 2,000 pop tabs and more than 30 plastic grocery bags.

She used the grocery bags to make "plarn." What's plarn? It's plastic yarn.

Heather also made accessories, earrings, a necklace, added embellishments to her shoes, and then there was her hair. Thanks to stylist Cache Ellis, Heather sported a faux hawk on point with her stylish outfit.

Heather received the Judge's Choice crown.

There were three judges this year, and the event took place at the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

The other crown presented went to Tammy Coons. She received the Green Majesty crown.

Both ladies will get to show off their crowns and carry out their titles for the next year. Twelve models raised money for ReTHink Inc. and participated in ReTHink Runway this year.