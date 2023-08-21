 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS
MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

News 10's Heather Good picks up judge's choice award at ReTHink Inc. Replay Runway

  • Updated
  • 0
Replay Runway Heather
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10's Heather Good's ensemble at ReTHink, Inc.'s Replay Runway over the weekend was made out of more than 2,000 pop tabs and more than 30 plastic grocery bags.

She used the grocery bags to make "plarn." What's plarn? It's plastic yarn.

Heather also made accessories, earrings, a necklace, added embellishments to her shoes, and then there was her hair. Thanks to stylist Cache Ellis, Heather sported a faux hawk on point with her stylish outfit.

Heather received the Judge's Choice crown.

There were three judges this year, and the event took place at the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

The other crown presented went to Tammy Coons. She received the Green Majesty crown.

Both ladies will get to show off their crowns and carry out their titles for the next year. Twelve models raised money for ReTHink Inc. and participated in ReTHink Runway this year.

Recommended for you