News 10 sits down with Vigo County Schools Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing our coverage of the ongoing racial harassment investigation at West Vigo High School.
Following Monday night's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting, News 10 -- like many community members -- still had questions. News 10's Kit Hanley secured a sit-down interview with the Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz.
For some background:
Dr. Balitewicz addressed the public at Monday night's board meeting. He gave a lengthy statement detailing some of the findings from the racial harassment report.
We now know that several students have been expelled and others suspended and that some staff members will soon be punished.
However, the public wanted to know why the corporation had been "silent" for nearly a month during the investigation.
The following is a dialogue between reporter Kit Hanley and Dr. Balitewicz.
Hanley: "From the last school board meeting to last night there were about 28 days where News 10 -- and a lot of other media sources -- were reaching out for updates or developments on the investigation. Why was there no communication there?"
Dr. Balitewicz: "Well we want to afford everybody due process, due process is important. As the investigation is still ongoing, we're affording people due process. So, those things take time. If we're going to get this right, we need to take the time that's appropriate to make some good determinations."
A comment made by a community member at the meeting sparked many questions as well.
It read, "A newly elected school board member using his political power to intimidate victims' family members and get his expelled and suspended children into another school district," an enraged community member said.
Two of the victim's family members told News 10 this,
"J.D. Skelton came to my job and questioned me. How professional was that? I don't feel he should sit on our board. He has two kids actively involved in the situation," Crystal and Kristina Lowe said.
News 10 reached out to the School Board President, Amy Lore on the allegation.
"We have received these allegations. We are looking into them. Beyond that, there is no comment," Lore said.
News 10 also addressed these concerns with Dr. Balitewicz.
Hanley: "Community members came forward, and they had comments directed toward one of the school board members. They said he had family involved with the racial harassment investigation/his children. Do you have any comment on that?"
Dr. Balitewicz: "I don't have any comment on that."
Finally, News 10 asked Dr. Balitewicz how he plans to exercise transparency during his time as interim.
"Making the majority of our meetings as open as possible, and the other part is -- making myself available to the media."
News 10 reached out to current school board member, J.D. Skelton for comment. He was unavailable to speak with us as of air time.
We will continue to follow this investigation.