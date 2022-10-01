Newport Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of engine revving action

Vermillion County, Ind. (WTHI) - Rev your engines, folks!
The Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of action!
This annual event is known to bring in tens of thousands of folks to the area! There's a flea market, food vendors, and a car show!
The fun doesn't stop there, organizers say the main attraction is the big hill! The crowd watches in awe as car after car makes its way up.
"It's a celebration of antique cars here in Newport this weekend, that's what makes the Newport Auto Hill Climb the largest antique hill racing event in America," Hill Climb Producer Doug Weisheit said.
The hill climbing action continues tomorrow with the race starting at 9 a.m.
