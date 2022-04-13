 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and
tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated
across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland
and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Newly renovated children's area opens at Robinson Public LIbrary

  • Updated
  • 0
Robinson Library

Robinson Library

 Editor

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Wednesday was Story Hour Day at the Robinson Library. The event allows kids in the pre-k age range to come in with their parents to hear stories and socialize. It's a pretty popular event. It's become even more popular since the renovations were completed in the kid's section. Folks at the library say they've seen double the attendance.

The kid's section is night and day from what it once was. The update includes things like brighter colors and a more open space. There are also bookcases on wheels that can be rolled around. This allows for the space to be opened up even more for special events. The library also has STEM areas set up.

It's all in hopes of giving Crawford County's youngest citizens a great place to begin their futures.

"We've seen a lot of group reading too. I've seen parents or grandparents sit down with a group of kids around them, just on a normal day. Not on a story hour day. Just on a normal day. And sit and read to them. That's what we're going for," Library Director Doug Roberts said.

