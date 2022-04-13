Newly renovated children's area opens at Robinson Public LIbrary

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Wednesday was Story Hour Day at the Robinson Library. The event allows kids in the pre-k age range to come in with their parents to hear stories and socialize. It's a pretty popular event. It's become even more popular since the renovations were completed in the kid's section. Folks at the library say they've seen double the attendance.
The kid's section is night and day from what it once was. The update includes things like brighter colors and a more open space. There are also bookcases on wheels that can be rolled around. This allows for the space to be opened up even more for special events. The library also has STEM areas set up.
It's all in hopes of giving Crawford County's youngest citizens a great place to begin their futures.
"We've seen a lot of group reading too. I've seen parents or grandparents sit down with a group of kids around them, just on a normal day. Not on a story hour day. Just on a normal day. And sit and read to them. That's what we're going for," Library Director Doug Roberts said.