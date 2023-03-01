New York agrees to pay millions to demonstrators in proposed settlement over 2020 George Floyd protests

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 09...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 09.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning,
and continue to rise over the weekend, cresting at 21.1 feet
Monday morning. It is forecasted to fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 09.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will crest to 21.1 feet Monday morning. It will then fall
below flood stage Friday, March 10.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2
feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New York agrees to pay millions to demonstrators in proposed settlement over 2020 George Floyd protests

  • Updated
  • 0
New York agrees to pay millions to demonstrators in proposed settlement over 2020 George Floyd protests

New York City has agreed to pay millions to demonstrators who were involved in the George Floyd protest in the Bronx on June 4, 2020 (pictured here).

 David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/FILE

New York has agreed to pay at least $21,500 to each of the hundreds of demonstrators at a 2020 George Floyd protest in the Bronx who were "arrested, detained, and/or subjected to force by police officers," according to a proposed settlement filed in federal court.

The settlement, if approved, could result in the city paying out millions to approximately 320 people who were involved in demonstrations on June 4 in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, according to an unopposed motion in the class action lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Attorneys for the protesters who sued said they believe it to be the "highest per-person settlement in a mass arrest class action lawsuit in New York City history," they said in a release.

The demonstrations in New York were among many that erupted nationwide in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis. The New York Police Department came under heavy criticism for its treatment of protesters.

The class action lawsuit, brought by five plaintiffs in October 2020, alleges that "the New York City Police Department arrested and charged the protesters without probable cause and subjected them to excessive force, as part of a planned police action involving some of the most senior members of the NYPD."

The police department's policy and training for policing large-scale demonstrations have been revamped in the aftermath of the protests following Floyd's death and a subsequent review of police actions during that time, the department said in a statement.

The protests were a "challenging moment" for police as officers themselves "were suffering under the strains of a global pandemic did their utmost to help facilitate people's rights to peaceful expression all while addressing acts of lawlessness including wide-scale rioting, mass chaos, violence, and destruction," the statement said

Defendants including the City of New York and former Mayor Bill de Blasio, among others, do not admit fault or liability as part of the proposed settlement agreement.

The defendants "deny any and all liability and deny that they had or have a policy, or engaged in or currently engage in a pattern or practice, that deprived persons of their rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of New York," the proposed agreement says.

The five plaintiffs who brought the case will receive an additional $21,500 each "for their efforts in bringing and maintaining this action," according to the settlement.

An additional $2,500 will also be paid to each protester who was given a desk appearance ticket by the NYPD, since those people were "subjected to fingerprinting, photographing, and a criminal history check (resulting in an open criminal case record until dismissal), and were generally detained for at least several more hours than those who received only a Summons," the proposed settlement states.

The proposed settlement also seeks approximately $2.5 million in legal fees.

Protesters will have six months to accept or oppose the settlement, attorney says

The five plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit live in New York -- four of them live in the Bronx and one lives in Brooklyn. They are between the ages of 31 and 35, plaintiff attorney Rob Rickner said.

"This historic settlement represents, in part, the damage that was done to this community," Rickner said.

The approximately 320 protesters were identified after city officials produced "hundreds of thousands of documents, including thousands of hours of videos and audio recordings," the proposed settlement states.

At least 18 NYPD officers and other defendants were deposed. Settlement negotiations were conducted from September to December 2022, but the court allowed both sides a few more months to finalize details, according to the proposed settlement.

While the some 320 protesters are estimated to have been arrested at the June 4, 2020, protest, Rickner told CNN that it's still unclear how many will sign on to receive a payout.

The motion seeks court approval.

The attorneys hope a judge will move quickly to approve the unopposed settlement, Rickner said. Once approved, protesters will receive notice of the settlement terms and can accept or oppose it within a six-month period.

Payments are expected to be mailed out by the end of 2023, according to the release.

Around 90 protesters have hired their own attorneys in separate cases. Those who sustained serious injuries may elect not to join the class-action suit and instead forge ahead in their own individual lawsuits, Rickner said.

CNN has reached out to Mayor Eric Adams for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you