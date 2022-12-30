New Years resolutions may affect people's mental health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Throughout the Wabash Valley, many come up with countless resolutions for the new year, but some people struggle with completing all or even one. This can take a toll on their mental health.
Missy Burton is the clinical supervisor coordinator at Hamilton Center in Terre Haute. She says this can be a very difficult time of year for people in general. This can be attributed to changes in weather, daylight savings, and many other factors.
"For those who are struggling already with depression or anxiety or someone who has lost a loved one; it can be a very difficult time for families that financially have struggles. It can definitely be a difficult time of the year," said Burton.
Some popular resolutions may include exercising more, saving money, or learning a new hobby. Even though these goals are good to set, Burton says it can sometimes be overwhelming to achieve them.
"I think a lot of times we are setting either some unrealistic expectations or too many expectations. We kind of get ourselves overwhelmed by the end of January," Burton said.
Burton says if you are setting resolutions it is important to set small goals and take things slow. When it comes to achieving those resolutions this year, she wants people to remember that -
"We're human. So, we're not going to go from sitting on the couch to running a marathon. It's just taking one step at a time and setting small manageable goals, and forgiving ourselves when we don't hit that everyday," Burton said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available for you at the Hamilton Center.
For more resources, click here.