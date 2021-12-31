New Year's Eve police chase through Terre Haute ends

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police chase late Friday afternoon has ended.
After 4:00 p.m. New Year's Eve, an individual led officers on a chase that spanned several city blocks. At times, the chase went the wrong way down one-way streets downtown.
Police followed the suspect to the area of Fruitridge Avenue and Margaret Avenue where the chase ended. Our WTHI-TV photographer at the scene saw officers and a squad car in a field. The suspect's vehicle was on the other side of the field in a ravine.
Several local law enforcement agencies were involved. We've reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information.