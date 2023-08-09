New year, new superintendent in Knox County, here's what he told us

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - August 8 kicked off the first day of school in Knox County. It may have been the first day for students at South Knox, but it was also the first day for new superintendent Jeff Cochren.
"I'm just really looking forward to being a part of South Knox and getting to know everybody here," said Cochren.
And just as Cochren is learning about the students, he wants the community to learn about him. He hopes to see families at school activities.
"People are going to see me at all of our different kinds of events. Of course, people think about athletics," said Cochren. "Our fine arts. You know, between band, choir, and musicals. People are going to see me at those things. And I hope that gives them a chance to get to know me a little bit better in person."
The new superintendent visited both South Knox Elementary and the Middle/High School on the first day.
Although he said the summer quickly passed, he would not have wanted it any other way.
"The summer just flies by," said Cochren. "And before you know it, second week of August and we're back at it. But everybody by then in these buildings and in schools just really look forward to those first few days of school. So the kids are back. Because really that's the motivation for everybody is kids. And doing what's best for our kids."