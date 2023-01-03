New year new health resolutions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When the new year roles around so do the many regular new year resolutions. According to CNN, getting physically fit is the top new year resolution of 2023. Making the goal is the easy part...sticking with it gives people problems.
Charlie Brown is a personal trainer at Anytime Fitness is Terre Haute. He says interest levels to be personally trained have spiked and now gyms are packed more than ever.
"The new year is like a milestone, a reason for you to start something new," he said. "So I mean yeah its packed, every year."
For some people, getting in the gym is the first step in taking care of yourself. Tammy Shike is a certified personal life coach in Terre Haute. She says starting any kind of resolution can lead to more than you imagined.
"When you start that first step of taking care of yourself...it is amazing how much that impacts not only your mental state, but your physical state and spiritual state."
She also explained the best ways to stick with your resolution.
"I think you start with baby steps," she said. "So maybe for fitness that looks like maybe 10 minutes of walking around your driveway."
Brown also mentioned how he is helping his trainees stick to some of their new year goals.
"Instead of saying I am going to drink a gallon of water every day...maybe I need to drink one glass more every week...it's the smaller steps," he said. "I think that is why it is such a mental hurdle and why some people don't stick to their new year resolutions like they should."
Both Brown and Shike say to give yourself some time if you are beginning to feel burned out. That way, in the end, you can continue to pursue your goal.