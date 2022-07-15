New work resource center opens in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A new resource for job seekers in Sullivan County is officially open.
WorkOne held a ribbon cutting on Friday for its new express center location.
The office provides free career planning tools to anyone who needs them.
Leaders hope the new location helps to draw in more people and create a better connection with young workers in Sullivan County.
They say it's something every community needs.
The express center offers many resources - all free of charge. You can visit the office Monday through Friday from 8 to 4:30.