New White House 'red line' policy gives agencies 24 hours to assess major cyberattacks.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&