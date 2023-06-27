New website for internet crimes against children

INDIANA (WTHI) - There's a new website to provide the public with information related to internet crimes against children.
The site provides resources and options for the public to report potential criminal activity.
It also includes resources and statistics.
The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started in 2005.
There's been a significant increase in complaints concerning online sexual exploitation and enticement of children since that time.
Last year the task force received more than 14,000 cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The address for the new website is in.gov/isp/icactf/