New website could help parents, childcare providers

INDIANA (WTHI)- Trying to find a daycare can be a job within itself, which is where Early Learning Indiana is stepping in to help.
The non-profit organization has created the Early Learning Marketplace. Here, parents and caregivers can find multiple local daycares and preschools. Each school has its own profile where they highlight programs offered at its centers. Parents can then go through these profiles and browse the centers that best fit their needs.
Have you had a hard time finding open childcare?
You can find centers that cater to children with special needs and have special hours or payment plans. From there, parents can find places with seats available and schedule tours or visits.
Maureen Weber, President and CEO of Early Learning Indiana, said she hopes this tool will provide some relief to already busy parents.
"It has always been a challenge for people to connect with childcare," she said. "And I think the pandemic certainly didn't do anything to make that easier.
According to Early Learning Indiana, Hoosier businesses lose over $1 billion annually from employees who must miss work due to childcare.
But, daycare centers are also in need of help. Like most industries, daycare centers have struggled to keep staff or fill classrooms. Weber hopes this tool helps them too.
"Like for so many other industries, we are in search of a workforce," she said. "So, what that means is that we have to be efficient as possible. So, if there is an open seat, the faster we can get that filled the better that is operationally for those providers.
To access The Early Learning Marketplace, click here.