 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New Watermelon Business Challenge in Knox County

  • Updated
  • 0
NEWS 10

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another fun festival is just around the corner. It’s almost time for the Watermelon Festival down in Knox County. 

Now the festival does not officially get underway until August 5 and 6 of this year, but there is an exciting opportunity that you can take advantage of now!

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce and the Pantheon have partnered to bring locals the first-ever, "Watermelon Business Challenge!"

During the competition, applicants will submit a proposal for a business and/or product. But not just any kind of business or product. It has to involve fresh watermelon!

Applications are now open and will close on June 28, 2022. The grand prize is $1,000 plus many other fun items! Click here for the application.

For full guidelines on the new contest, click here. To see all of the prizes, click here.

Recommended for you