New Watermelon Business Challenge in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another fun festival is just around the corner. It’s almost time for the Watermelon Festival down in Knox County.
Now the festival does not officially get underway until August 5 and 6 of this year, but there is an exciting opportunity that you can take advantage of now!
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce and the Pantheon have partnered to bring locals the first-ever, "Watermelon Business Challenge!"
During the competition, applicants will submit a proposal for a business and/or product. But not just any kind of business or product. It has to involve fresh watermelon!
Applications are now open and will close on June 28, 2022. The grand prize is $1,000 plus many other fun items! Click here for the application.
For full guidelines on the new contest, click here. To see all of the prizes, click here.