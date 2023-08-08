New Vigo County Superintendent Discusses Transparency Ahead of new school year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday is the first day of school in Vigo County.

News 10's Rondrell Moore sat down with the Vigo County School Corporation's new superintendent, Chris Himsel, for a one-on-one interview.

He'll begin the school year inheriting several difficult situations. Those include infrastructure problems, allegations of racial bullying and a lack of trust from many community members.

But he says he won't shy away from the challenge.



Below is the transcript of Chris Himsel's interview with News 10 on transparency in the district.

RONDRELL MOORE: "In the past 10 years, you will be the 3rd superintendent that we've had, and in that time we've had an FBI investigation. We've had two referendums which failed and we've had an instance more recently of racial bullying that has caused a lot of conversation throughout the Wabash Valley and a lot of people, community members, parents. Have voiced a sense of distrust in the school corporation as a result of these instances. So in your new role, what do you plan to do to help rebuild the community's trust in the school corporation?"

CHRIS HIMSEL: "That's basically what i've been working on for the last month. I've had many conversations. We will continue to do that through the school year. Usually what will happen, i'll meet with a group, and they'll give me more names to meet with.... But at the end of the the day... It's all about my actions. Trust is about relationships and if you haven't formed a relationship, it's more difficult to develop a trust that's going on."

RONDRELL: "We know about the formation of the Terre Haute 10, the group in the community that say they were unfairly dismissed from the commission, In terms of the group, have you met with the members of the group?"

HIMSEL: "I have met with them. I met with individuals and the group."

RONDRELL: "In terms of an official capacity, is there any talk of them being reintroduced? Or maybe work there in a different capacity?"

HIMSEL: "I don't want to get the cart before the horse and say this is what I'm going to do. What i'd like to do is to know the vigo county community and come up with a method that's going work for here. The key is how do we make sure people have a voice? How do we make sure people can be heard.

"A year from now, you're going to look back and say I delivered or you're going to look back and say, he's just like other people and he didn't deliver. It's actions that make a difference"