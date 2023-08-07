New Vigo County schools superintendent discusses bullying issue in one-on-one interview

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WHTI) - Vigo County's superintendent is just days away from starting his first school year in this position.

We've told you about Chris Himsel.

He inherits a school district in transition with plenty of issues on the table - but he took time to sit down one-on-one with News 10's Rondrell Moore.

Click play on the video to see the interview, or read the transcript below.

RONDRELL MOORE: "Several people brought up, when they have had issues in the past with bullying, they feel that in the past, they feel as though when they bring it to faculty, administration, members of the school board in the past, it's not dealt with... It's not properly addressed."

CHRIS HIMSEL: "I've heard the 'you're not doing anything about it,' and the reality of it is - we are doing something about it. Bullying is a repeated behavior. It's not a one time incident. It's an issue that reoccurs repeatedly over a period of time. When you're dealing with bullying we may try to do something to correct the behavior or redirect the behavior. It might not work. So therefore, it might need to be brought to our attention. It needs to be reported so we can try something else. And then hopefully we get to the point of where it works and we see an elimination of the problem."

RONDRELL: "Is that something that the parents are brought along, in your philosophy, are the parents brought along in the process?"

Chris Himsel "Bullying is a repeated behavior. It's not a one time incident."

HIMSEL: "That is an interesting aspect. And the reason I say it's interesting is because, each parent child that's involved both have the right to privacy in those issues. We try to share as much as we can without crossing that line where we are violating their child and the other child's privacy.

"People seem to understand wanting their privacy protected. They're less understanding wanting other families' privacy protected.

"I can say from my perspective, we're going to tirelessly to make a healthy and safe learning environment for each and every child."