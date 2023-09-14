New veterinary clinic opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local veterinary clinic celebrated its expansion.
The Brown Veterinary Clinic opened its second location in Terre Haute. The new location, which officially opened its doors in May, is located on Seventh Street.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting Thursday.
Veterinarian Beth Brown, who owns the clinic, has been practicing veterinary medicine in the community since 2011.
"The community has been very supportive. Our clients are excited. We've been able to offer boarding in a much larger capacity than we've ever been able to and in a much better structure."
Brown hopes to eventually hire another veterinarian to offer more services for her clients.