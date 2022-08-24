New Veterans Village breaking ground soon!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are hundreds of people without a home in the Wabash Valley including some of our nation's heroes.
Now, the Wabash Valley is stepping up to help many of our homeless veterans find a place to call home.
We've told you before about the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtor's (THAAR) goal of bringing a Veterans Village to the Wabash Valley. And now that dream is one step closer to becoming a reality!
Just this month, the project has raised more than $11,000. A majority of this comes from the project's first major fundraiser, "Comedians for a Cause," at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
Now, the project finally has enough materials to build all six homes in the Veterans Village with construction beginning this Fall.
The hope is to help those who gave it their all in fighting for our country.
"They need a fresh start," Tami Kolodziej with THAAR, said. "They need a place to go to lay their head at night. They have risked their lives for their country and we need to give back."
The plan is to officially break ground this Veteran's Day!