New upgrades to city parks are coming to Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - One local Wabash Valley city is bringing major upgrades to its community. Over in Illinois, the City of Marshall will soon see big improvements to city parks in the area.
The City of Marshall is now using more than $200,000 to enhance and revamp several parks throughout the community. They're able to do this because of increased gaming tax revenues.
Warren LeFever is the chairman of the Parks and Recreation board. He says there are several parks in the area that could use some improvements.
"Those parks are in need of a variety of things and every one is a little bit different but we've got the projects listed right there that we're gonna do," he said. "We are going to fix up one after the other."
LeFever explains some of the additions they plan on adding.
"We're rebuilding dugouts on the baseball field out here north of town and on field three we are installing new lightning," he said.
There will also be a new city park in the southeast part of town on 11th street. LeFever says this will have a positive economic impact on the city.
"You get all that together that's a heavy emphasis on youth activities and the intent is to make it comfortable for new families to locate here," he said.
But the youth won't be the only ones able to enjoy these parks. LeFever says there will be something for everyone.
"The parks are a good place for senior citizens to go out and bring a lawn chair and card table for warm weather," he said. "They don't have to be inside the worst thing you can do is be inside sitting inside."
They hope to break ground by this May. The full City Council is scheduled to review all appropriations on April 25 with final action set for May 9, 2022.